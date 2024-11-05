M&G Trust Expands Equity with New Share Issue

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc (GB:MGCI) has released an update.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust has successfully issued 636,532 new ordinary shares at a premium price of 95.25 pence each, expanding its total shares to 144,745,771. This move reflects the company’s strategy to capitalize on investor interest, ensuring the new shares align with existing ones. Shareholders can use this updated share count to assess any changes in their holdings as per regulatory guidelines.

