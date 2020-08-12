M&G sees first half profit tumble by 57% as COVID-19 triggers outflows

Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published

British insurer and asset manager M&G recorded a 57% fall in first-half operating profit to 309 million pounds ($403 million) on Wednesday, due to market moves and client outflows as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Adjusted operating profit was expected to come in at 299 million pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus poll.

Assets under management and administration totalled 339 billion pounds at end-June, against a forecast 329 billion.

M&G saw net outflows in savings and asset management of 4.1 billion pounds in the six months to end-June.

M&G said it would pay an interim dividend of six pence per share, in line with forecasts.

($1 = 0.7668 pounds)

