M&G says further investment in Russia "unthinkable"-CEO

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

British insurer and asset manager M&G has only 0.1% of its assets under management exposed to Russia, and will divest of those assets when it can, CEO John Foley said on Tuesday.

The firm's Russian assets have been marked almost to zero, and any additional investment in the country is "unthinkable", Foley told Reuters.

