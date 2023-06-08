M&G posts net asset management inflows, surprise Solvency II boost

By Kirstin Ridley and Sinead Cruise

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters) - Britain's M&G MNG.L recorded 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion) of net inflows to its wholesale asset management business in the first quarter, offsetting expected redemptions from institutional clients.

The insurer and asset manager said net client inflows, excluding its Heritage business, stood at 0.4 billion pounds, despite redemptions triggered by a 'mini-budget crisis' in September 2022, ending a period of subdued performance in its British market.

The figure was up from 0.3 billion in the comparative 2022 period and helped to boost the firm's assets under management and administration by 2 billion pounds to 344 billion pounds.

"Notwithstanding an uncertain external environment, we are building on the inherent strengths of our differentiated business model, delivering profitable growth alongside attractive shareholders returns," Chief Executive Andrea Rossi said.

Despite continued volatility in financial markets, M&G's Solvency II coverage ratio edged up to 200% from 199%. As of March, 68% of mutual funds ranked in the upper two performance quartiles over one year and 75% over three years.

"M&G has improved its capital strength in 1Q 2023, more than compensating for the 310 million pound dividend paid in the quarter," analysts at Jefferies said, echoing comments by peers at RBC who described the Solvency II uplift as a "positive surprise".

"We would have expected falling UK rates and CRE (commercial real estate) valuations to have more of a negative impact over the quarter," RBC said in a note.

Shares were trading 0.6% lower at 8:49 a.m. (0749 GMT), compared with a flat FTSE 100 index.

Rossi is ploughing ahead with initiatives to manage M&G's balance sheet conservatively, keeping a keen eye on costs.

More than 200 employees accepted a voluntary redundancy programme launched in March, which has now closed, corresponding to a cut of around 4% of the workforce.

M&G said it had concluded sub-leases on surplus office space in London and would continue to review its footprint in the second half of the year.

M&G has been tipped as a potential takeover target of Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd MQG.AX amid speculation asset managers may have to consolidate to compete in tough economic conditions.

But Rossi said in March the company is capable of boosting profits independently and had to engage with potential bidders.

(Reporting By Kirstin Ridley and Sinead Cruise; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

