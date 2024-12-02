M&G Plc Updates on Share Capital and Voting Rights

M&G Plc (GB:MNG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

M&G Plc has announced its total voting rights and issued share capital as of November 30, 2024, with 2.38 billion ordinary shares in circulation. The company holds over 3.4 million shares in treasury, which are excluded from dividend payments and voting. Investors can use the total voting rights figure to assess their stakes in the company.

For further insights into GB:MNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.