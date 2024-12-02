M&G Plc Updates on Share Capital and Voting Rights

M&G Plc (GB:MNG) has released an update.
M&G Plc has announced its total voting rights and issued share capital as of November 30, 2024, with 2.38 billion ordinary shares in circulation. The company holds over 3.4 million shares in treasury, which are excluded from dividend payments and voting. Investors can use the total voting rights figure to assess their stakes in the company.
