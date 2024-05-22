M&G Plc Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

M&G Plc (GB:MNG) has released an update.

M&G Plc successfully held its Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2024, with all proposed resolutions passed by shareholders. Ordinary resolutions (1-16) and special resolutions (17-20) received a high percentage of votes in favor, reflecting strong shareholder support. The meeting saw the election of board members, reappointment of the auditor, and other authorizations related to company share dealings.

