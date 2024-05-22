News & Insights

M&G Plc Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

May 22, 2024 — 10:18 am EDT

M&G Plc (GB:MNG) has released an update.

M&G Plc successfully held its Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2024, with all proposed resolutions passed by shareholders. Ordinary resolutions (1-16) and special resolutions (17-20) received a high percentage of votes in favor, reflecting strong shareholder support. The meeting saw the election of board members, reappointment of the auditor, and other authorizations related to company share dealings.

For further insights into GB:MNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

