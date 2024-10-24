M&G Plc Expands Stock Options with New Shares

M&G Plc (GB:MNG) has released an update.

M&G Plc is preparing to expand their stock options, with an application for 9 million ordinary shares to be added to the Official List. These shares are part of the company’s Sharesave Plan, which allows employees to benefit from future share options. The new shares will be available starting October 25, 2024, and will hold equal status with existing shares.

