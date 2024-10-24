News & Insights

Stocks

M&G Plc Expands Stock Options with New Shares

October 24, 2024 — 05:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

M&G Plc (GB:MNG) has released an update.

M&G Plc is preparing to expand their stock options, with an application for 9 million ordinary shares to be added to the Official List. These shares are part of the company’s Sharesave Plan, which allows employees to benefit from future share options. The new shares will be available starting October 25, 2024, and will hold equal status with existing shares.

For further insights into GB:MNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MGPUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.