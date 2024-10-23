News & Insights

M&G Plc Executives Acquire Shares Through Reinvestment

October 23, 2024 — 05:02 am EDT

M&G Plc (GB:MNG) has released an update.

M&G Plc has announced that several of its executives, including Chris Cochrane and Charlotte Heiss, have acquired dividend shares through the company’s Share Incentive Plan. This comes as a result of the reinvestment of its interim dividend, showcasing M&G’s commitment to encouraging internal investment. The transactions, reported in compliance with Market Abuse Regulations, highlight the company’s financial health and strategic growth plans.

