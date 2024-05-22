News & Insights

Stocks

M&G Plc Executive Reinvests Dividend in Shares

May 22, 2024 — 10:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

M&G Plc (GB:MNG) has released an update.

M&G Plc has announced that Benoît Macé, the Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer, has increased his personal shareholding by reinvesting the recent interim dividend. Macé acquired additional ordinary shares at £2.11 each, with the total volume of shares purchased being 5,747. The transaction, which took place on May 16, 2024, has been disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

For further insights into GB:MNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MGPUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.