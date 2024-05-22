M&G Plc Executive Reinvests Dividend in Shares

M&G Plc (GB:MNG) has released an update.

M&G Plc has announced that Benoît Macé, the Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer, has increased his personal shareholding by reinvesting the recent interim dividend. Macé acquired additional ordinary shares at £2.11 each, with the total volume of shares purchased being 5,747. The transaction, which took place on May 16, 2024, has been disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

