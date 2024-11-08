M&G Plc Executive Acquires Shares in Strategic Move

M&G Plc (GB:MNG) has released an update.

M&G Plc’s Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer, Benoît Macé, has acquired 10,017 ordinary shares at £1.9865 each through a monthly trading plan. This move, disclosed under the Market Abuse Regulation, highlights ongoing strategic investments by senior management in the company’s stock. Investors may find this insight into insider trading activity indicative of potential future confidence in M&G’s market performance.

