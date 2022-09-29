M&G names former AXA Investment Managers head as CEO

Add details

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - M&G MNG.L named investment veteran Andrea Rossi as its new chief executive on Thursday, putting him at the helm of one of Britain's best known fund management companies.

Rossi, who will take up his job next month, will have to deal with turbulent market conditions for investors, including extreme financial market volatility and rampant inflation, partly due to the impact of the Ukraine conflict.

A former head of AXA Investment Managers, Rossi will replace John Foley, who led M&G's split from parent Prudential PRU.L in 2019, and who announced in April his intention to retire.

Most recently, Rossi served as senior adviser to Boston Consulting Group. The appointment has been approved by the Britain's financial regulators the PRA and FCA, M&G said.

M&G's assets under management and administration dropped 6% in the first half of 2022 to 349 billion pounds, the group reported in August, although it posted net inflows of cash from clients totalling 1.2 billion pounds over the same period.

But shares have tumbled 26% since then, alongside falls in the broader market. On Thursday, they were down 2.4% to 164 pence, their lowest level since late 2020, as worries about the pound and the stability of the UK economy escalate.

"I am honoured to have been selected as its next CEO and look forward to driving growth in the business while at the same time improving its efficiency to better serve client needs", said Rossi, who will earn a base salary of 875,000 pounds ($942,725) plus incentives.

($1 = 0.9282 pounds)

