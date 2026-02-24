M&G (MGPUF) Price Target Increased by 10.02% to 4.14

The average one-year price target for M&G (OTCPK:MGPUF) has been revised to $4.14 / share. This is an increase of 10.02% from the prior estimate of $3.77 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.07 to a high of $5.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.47% from the latest reported closing price of $2.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in M&G. This is an decrease of 62 owner(s) or 28.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGPUF is 0.17%, an increase of 14.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.19% to 192,413K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,760K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,238K shares , representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGPUF by 24.62% over the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 27,765K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 21,018K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,256K shares , representing an increase of 8.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGPUF by 32.24% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 14,410K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,081K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGPUF by 19.96% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,707K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.