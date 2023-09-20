M&G H1 operating profit jumps 31%, makes bulk annuity comeback

Adds detail, CEO comment from third paragraph

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British insurer M&G MNG.L posted a better than expected 31% rise in first-half operating profit to 390 million pounds ($483.05 million) on Wednesday and said it was making good progress on its 2025 financial targets.

Analysts in a company-supplied consensus poll had forecast adjusted operating profit of 284 million pounds.

Chief executive Andrea Rossi said the insurer and asset manager would "continue to focus on ensuring that our balance sheet remains strong and we deliver on our purpose and strategic objectives".

M&G said it was on track to achieve its target of generating 2.5 billion pounds operating capital by end-2024. The company has also rejoined the growing bulk annuity market - insuring corporate defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes - with two deals with a combined premium of 617 million pounds.

Net client flows came in at 700 million pounds but assets under management and administration totalled 333 billion pounds at end-June, down 3% and versus a forecast 339 billion.

Global equity funds drew large inflows last week as investors eye an end to rate rises. But UK asset managers have seen mixed results in the first half in an uncertain market.

M&G said it would pay an interim dividend of 6.5 pence per share, up 5%.

($1 = 0.8074 pounds)

