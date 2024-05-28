M&G Credit Trust Sells Shares at Premium

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc (GB:MGCI) has released an update.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc has announced the sale of 100,000 treasury shares at a price of 96.40 pence each, a premium to their last reported net asset value. Following the sale, the total number of Ordinary Shares issued by the company is now 141,194,239, with an additional 3,551,532 held in treasury. Shareholders can use the total number of shares to assess changes in their ownership stake according to the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

