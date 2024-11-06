M&G Credit Income Trust Updates Voting Rights

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc (GB:MGCI) has released an update.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc has announced a change in its voting rights, with M&G Plc now holding 26.83% of the voting rights in the company. This adjustment reflects a slight decrease from their previous position, signaling potential shifts in shareholder influence. Investors may want to keep an eye on these developments as they could impact the company’s strategic decisions.

