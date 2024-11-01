M&G Credit Income Trust Updates Voting Rights

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc (GB:MGCI) has released an update.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc has announced that its total voting rights amount to 143,509,239 as of October 31, 2024. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine if they need to report any changes in their stake in the company according to the Financial Conduct Authority’s guidelines.

