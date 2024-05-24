News & Insights

M&G Credit Income Trust Sells Shares at Premium

May 24, 2024 — 09:48 am EDT

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc (GB:MGCI) has released an update.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc has announced the sale of 75,000 ordinary shares from its treasury at a premium, with each share priced at 96.16 pence. This issuance increases the total number of ordinary shares in the market to 141,069,239, excluding treasury-held shares. The move is pertinent for shareholders who might need to adjust their notifications of interest in the company.

