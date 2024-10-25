M&G Credit Income Trust Sees Shift in Voting Rights

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc (GB:MGCI) has released an update.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc has announced a change in its voting rights structure, with Schroders Plc now holding 9.9938% of the voting rights. This slight decrease from the previous 10.0019% reflects an adjustment in shareholder positions, underscoring the dynamic nature of stock holdings in the financial market.

For further insights into GB:MGCI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.