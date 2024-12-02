M&G Credit Income Trust Reveals Voting Rights Update

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc (GB:MGCI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc has announced that as of November 30, 2024, the company’s issued share capital amounts to 145,595,771 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote. This provides shareholders with a clear basis for calculating their voting rights and responsibilities in line with regulatory guidelines. The announcement highlights the importance of transparency in shareholder communications.

For further insights into GB:MGCI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.