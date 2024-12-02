M&G Credit Income Trust Reveals Voting Rights Update

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc (GB:MGCI) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc has announced that as of November 30, 2024, the company’s issued share capital amounts to 145,595,771 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote. This provides shareholders with a clear basis for calculating their voting rights and responsibilities in line with regulatory guidelines. The announcement highlights the importance of transparency in shareholder communications.
For further insights into GB:MGCI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.