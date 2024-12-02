News & Insights

M&G Credit Income Trust Reveals Voting Rights Update

December 02, 2024 — 06:18 am EST

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc (GB:MGCI) has released an update.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc has announced that as of November 30, 2024, the company’s issued share capital amounts to 145,595,771 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote. This provides shareholders with a clear basis for calculating their voting rights and responsibilities in line with regulatory guidelines. The announcement highlights the importance of transparency in shareholder communications.

