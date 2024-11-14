M&G Credit Income Trust Expands Share Issuance

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc (GB:MGCI) has released an update.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc has issued 100,000 new ordinary shares at 95.50 pence each, responding to ongoing demand for its shares. This move brings the total number of shares and voting rights in the company to 145,345,771. Investors can use this new figure to assess their interests in accordance with disclosure rules.

