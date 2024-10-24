News & Insights

M&G Credit Income Trust Expands Equity Base with New Share Issue

October 24, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc (GB:MGCI) has released an update.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc has successfully issued 100,000 new ordinary shares from treasury at a premium price of 97.40 pence per share. This move brings the total number of ordinary shares to 143,159,239, enhancing the company’s equity base and potentially attracting more investor interest. Shareholders can use this updated figure for calculating their interests as per regulatory requirements.

