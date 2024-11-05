M&G Credit Income Trust Expands Equity Base

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc (GB:MGCI) has released an update.
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc has successfully issued 600,000 ordinary shares from treasury at a premium, priced at 95.25 pence per share, increasing the total shares in issue to over 144 million. This equity issuance highlights the company’s strategic approach to capital management, offering investors a potential opportunity in the financial markets.
For further insights into GB:MGCI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Says Special Committee Found No Evidence of Fraud
- Netflix’s France and Netherlands Offices Raided for Possible Tax Fraud
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.