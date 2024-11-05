News & Insights

M&G Credit Income Trust Expands Equity Base

November 05, 2024 — 10:22 am EST

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc (GB:MGCI) has released an update.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc has successfully issued 600,000 ordinary shares from treasury at a premium, priced at 95.25 pence per share, increasing the total shares in issue to over 144 million. This equity issuance highlights the company’s strategic approach to capital management, offering investors a potential opportunity in the financial markets.

