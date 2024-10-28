M&G Credit Income Trust Boosts Share Issuance

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc (GB:MGCI) has released an update.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc has successfully issued an additional 100,000 ordinary shares at a premium, boosting the total number of shares to over 143 million. This move demonstrates the company’s financial agility and commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Investors can use the updated share count to assess their stake under regulatory guidelines.

