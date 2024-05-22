M&G Credit Income Trust Boosts Equity

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc (GB:MGCI) has released an update.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc has successfully issued 25,000 ordinary shares from treasury at a premium, with each share priced at 96.16 pence. This recent equity issue raises the total number of Ordinary Shares in circulation to 140,944,239, excluding the treasury-held shares. The transaction supports the company’s capital and provides shareholders with information critical for reporting changes in company interest.

