M&G Credit Income Boosts Share Issuance to Meet Demand

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc (GB:MGCI) has released an update.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc has issued 200,000 new ordinary shares at 95.75 pence each to satisfy ongoing investor demand, bringing the total to 145,595,771 shares. These new shares will carry the same rights as existing ones, offering investors an opportunity to strengthen their stake in the company. This move highlights M&G’s active management strategy to support its growth and shareholder interest.

