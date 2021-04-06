PRU

M&G Chairman steps down after stress-related illness

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published

Insurer and asset manager M&G said on Tuesday its Chairman Mike Evans stepped down from the role last week, after taking a temporary leave of absence earlier in the year due to a stress-related illness.

London-based M&G, which appointed Evans to the role in 2018, said it will start an immediate search for his successor.

