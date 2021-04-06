M&G Chairman steps down after stress-related illness

April 6 (Reuters) - Insurer and asset manager M&G MNG.L said on Tuesday its Chairman Mike Evans stepped down from the role last week, after taking a temporary leave of absence earlier in the year due to a stress-related illness.

London-based M&G, which appointed Evans to the role in 2018, said it will start an immediate search for his successor.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.