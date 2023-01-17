M&G appoints former Natixis IM COO Joseph Pinto as asset management CEO

Adds Natixis appointment

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British money manager M&G MNG.L said on Tuesday it had appointed former Natixis Investment Managers Chief Operating Officer Joseph Pinto to lead its asset management business.

The new chief executive officer (CEO) of M&G Asset Management will take the reigns of the business in March when his predecessor Jonathan Daniels will retire.

Pinto joins the British asset manager at a turbulent time for retail savers and investors, with economic recession, rising interest rates and a continued battle with inflation all chipping away at personal wealth.

Pinto will have responsibilities over all investment capabilities including the equity, fixed income, multi asset, private and alternative asset strategies alongside distribution, operations and proposition management of the business.

"Joseph brings to M&G a profound understanding of client needs and how they have evolved through changing economic conditions," M&G Group CEO Andrea Rossi said in a statement.

Separately, Natixis IM said Fabrice Chemouny would take on Pinto's former responsibilities as Head of International Distribution, overseeing client and development activities for EMEA, APAC and LATAM.

Christophe Lanne, Chief Administration Officer for Asset & Wealth Management, will take charge of post-sales support activities for international distribution, adding to his leadership of global operations and technology, human resources and corporate social responsibility.

