MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) Declares $0.04 Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.45 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.60%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.83%, the lowest has been 7.86%, and the highest has been 15.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.23 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFS Special Value Trust. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 57.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFV is 0.02%, an increase of 349.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 64.18% to 668K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Chilton Capital Management holds 247K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 55.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFV by 110.32% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 66K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 10.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFV by 2.63% over the last quarter.

Shaker Financial Services holds 61K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

GWM Advisors holds 43K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFV by 76.90% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 40K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFV by 99.90% over the last quarter.

MFS Special Value Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MFS® Special Value Trust is a high-yield taxable closed-end fund. The fund seeks high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation.

