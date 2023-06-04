MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Declares $0.02 Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.22 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.94%, the lowest has been 4.29%, and the highest has been 6.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.47 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFS Municipal Income Trust. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 14.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFM is 0.09%, a decrease of 9.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.30% to 12,085K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 1,258K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares, representing an increase of 24.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFM by 92.69% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,056K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,035K shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFM by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 615K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares, representing an increase of 42.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFM by 81.98% over the last quarter.

Robinson Capital Management holds 604K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares, representing a decrease of 12.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFM by 17.83% over the last quarter.

ROBAX - Robinson Tax Advantaged Income Fund Shares holds 604K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares, representing a decrease of 12.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFM by 17.13% over the last quarter.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MFS® Municipal Income Trust is a tax-exempt closed-end bond fund. The fund seeks high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation.

