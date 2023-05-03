MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Declares $0.02 Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.22 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.22%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.96%, the lowest has been 4.29%, and the highest has been 6.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFS Municipal Income Trust. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFM is 0.11%, a decrease of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.53% to 12,336K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 1,035K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 916K shares, representing an increase of 11.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFM by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 949K shares.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II holds 848K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares, representing a decrease of 35.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFM by 30.15% over the last quarter.

Robinson Capital Management holds 679K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 441K shares, representing an increase of 35.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFM by 3.08% over the last quarter.

ROBAX - Robinson Tax Advantaged Income Fund Shares holds 679K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 441K shares, representing an increase of 35.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFM by 12.57% over the last quarter.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MFS® Municipal Income Trust is a tax-exempt closed-end bond fund. The fund seeks high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.