MFS Municipal Income Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MFM

In trading on Friday, shares of MFS Municipal Income Fund (Symbol: MFM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.32, changing hands as low as $5.31 per share. MFS Municipal Income Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MFM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MFM's low point in its 52 week range is $4.94 per share, with $5.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.30.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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