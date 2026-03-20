MFS Municipal Income Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MFM

Looking at the chart above, MFM's low point in its 52 week range is $4.94 per share, with $5.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.30.
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