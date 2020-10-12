MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 13, 2020

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.042 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.88, the dividend yield is 8.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMT was $5.88, representing a -7.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.39 and a 58.06% increase over the 52 week low of $3.72.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.