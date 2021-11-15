MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.041 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.57, the dividend yield is 7.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMT was $6.57, representing a -1.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.65 and a 11.73% increase over the 52 week low of $5.88.

MMT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mmt Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MMT as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree International SmallCap Fund (DLS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DLS with an decrease of -0.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MMT at 0.63%.

