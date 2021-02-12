MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 16, 2021

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.28, the dividend yield is 8.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMT was $6.28, representing a -0.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.33 and a 68.82% increase over the 52 week low of $3.72.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.