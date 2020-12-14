MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.042 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that MMT the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.12, the dividend yield is 8.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMT was $6.12, representing a -4.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.39 and a 64.52% increase over the 52 week low of $3.72.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMT Dividend History page.

