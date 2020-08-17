MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.041 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -4.65% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.92, the dividend yield is 8.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMT was $5.92, representing a -7.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.39 and a 59.14% increase over the 52 week low of $3.72.

