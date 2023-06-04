MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT) Declares $0.03 Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.39 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.74%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.75%, the lowest has been 7.54%, and the highest has been 12.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.76 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFS Multimarket Income Trust. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMT is 0.03%, an increase of 25.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 11,550K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,331K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing an increase of 22.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMT by 26.62% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 841K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 762K shares, representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMT by 7.19% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 726K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 817K shares, representing a decrease of 12.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMT by 92.11% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 620K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMT by 5.77% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 577K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMT by 2.92% over the last quarter.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States.

