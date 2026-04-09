MFS Multi Market Income Fund (MMT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of MFS Multi Market Income Fund (Symbol: MMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.69, changing hands as high as $4.71 per share. MFS Multi Market Income Fund shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMT's low point in its 52 week range is $4.33 per share, with $4.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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