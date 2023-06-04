MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) Declares $0.02 Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.82%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.74%, the lowest has been 4.16%, and the highest has been 6.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.90 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXH is 0.17%, an increase of 16.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.22% to 3,194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 888K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 785K shares, representing an increase of 11.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXH by 65.74% over the last quarter.

Almitas Capital holds 331K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 63.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXH by 194.46% over the last quarter.

Logan Stone Capital holds 147K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXH by 10.99% over the last quarter.

Robinson Capital Management holds 132K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ROBAX - Robinson Tax Advantaged Income Fund Shares holds 132K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MFS® Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a tax-exempt investment grade closed-end bond fund. The fund seeks high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.