MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) Declares $0.02 Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.75%, the lowest has been 4.16%, and the highest has been 6.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CXH is 0.14%, a decrease of 1.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.24% to 3,362K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 785K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 97.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CXH by 5,730.00% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 165K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 303K shares, representing a decrease of 83.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXH by 42.12% over the last quarter.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II holds 165K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 268K shares, representing a decrease of 62.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXH by 37.47% over the last quarter.

Logan Stone Capital holds 145K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 36.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CXH by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Robinson Capital Management holds 132K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MFS® Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a tax-exempt investment grade closed-end bond fund. The fund seeks high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation.

