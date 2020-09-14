Dividends
MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.029 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MIN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.84, the dividend yield is 9.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MIN was $3.84, representing a -2.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.95 and a 18.89% increase over the 52 week low of $3.23.

