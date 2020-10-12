MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 13, 2020

Dividends
MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.028 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -3.45% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.82, the dividend yield is 8.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MIN was $3.82, representing a -3.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.95 and a 18.27% increase over the 52 week low of $3.23.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MIN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

