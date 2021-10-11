MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 12, 2021

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.026 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -3.7% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.68, the dividend yield is 8.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MIN was $3.68, representing a -4.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.84 and a 2.51% increase over the 52 week low of $3.59.

MIN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the min Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MIN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MIN as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISCF with an decrease of -1.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MIN at 0.75%.

