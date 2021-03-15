MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.028 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that MIN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.73, the dividend yield is 9.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MIN was $3.73, representing a -5.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.95 and a 15.48% increase over the 52 week low of $3.23.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MIN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

