MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 19, 2021

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.028 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MIN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MIN was $3.8, representing a -3.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.95 and a 17.65% increase over the 52 week low of $3.23.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MIN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MIN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MIN as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISCF with an increase of 15.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MIN at 0.77%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.