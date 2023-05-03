MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) Declares $0.02 Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.26 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.21%, the lowest has been 8.70%, and the highest has been 10.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.23%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFS Intermediate Income Trust. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 9.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIN is 0.07%, an increase of 0.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.58% to 52,655K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 18,661K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,678K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 8.03% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 11,114K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,830K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 8,049K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,153K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 3,757K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,782K shares, representing an increase of 52.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 99.69% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 1,457K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,435K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 1.72% over the last quarter.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MFS® Intermediate Income Trust is an investment grade taxable closed-end bond fund that has the objective of seeks high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation.

