MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) Declares $0.02 Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.26 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 19, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $2.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.11%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.21%, the lowest has been 8.70%, and the highest has been 10.20%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.22%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 97 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFS Intermediate Income Trust. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 10.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIN is 0.06%, a decrease of 21.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.36% to 52,028K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Centaurus Financial holds 105K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 204K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing an increase of 19.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 83.89% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 17K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 24.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIN by 30.28% over the last quarter.

Argent Trust holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Concord Wealth Partners holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MFS® Intermediate Income Trust is an investment grade taxable closed-end bond fund that has the objective of seeks high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation.

