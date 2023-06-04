MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.17 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 13, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $1.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.54%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.76%, the lowest has been 6.97%, and the highest has been 15.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.25 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.63 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIF is 0.01%, an increase of 51.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.79% to 1,598K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 439K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 439K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIF by 10.41% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 294K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing an increase of 35.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIF by 47.34% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 244K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 29.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIF by 60.40% over the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 229K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIF by 56.67% over the last quarter.

Collaborative Wealth Managment holds 83K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIF by 92,917.44% over the last quarter.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MFS® Intermediate High Income Fund is a high-yield taxable closed-end bond fund. The fund Seeks high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation.

