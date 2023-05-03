MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.18 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $1.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.74%, the lowest has been 6.97%, and the highest has been 15.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.24 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIF is 0.00%, a decrease of 80.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 1,484K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 439K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 483K shares, representing a decrease of 9.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIF by 19.42% over the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 235K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIF by 61.77% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 190K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing an increase of 34.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIF by 42.33% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 171K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 41.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIF by 99.84% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 109K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MFS® Intermediate High Income Fund is a high-yield taxable closed-end bond fund. The fund Seeks high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation.

