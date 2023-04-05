MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.17 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 19, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $1.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.73%, the lowest has been 6.97%, and the highest has been 15.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.24 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 27.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIF is 0.01%, a decrease of 25.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.93% to 1,514K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

L.m. Kohn holds 20K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 34.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIF by 28.74% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 171K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 41.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIF by 64.82% over the last quarter.

Collaborative Wealth Managment holds 85K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 50K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 50.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIF by 95.65% over the last quarter.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MFS® Intermediate High Income Fund is a high-yield taxable closed-end bond fund. The fund Seeks high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.